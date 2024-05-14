Nico Collins is excited to play with Stefon Diggs but they're fighting for the same contract
By Chad Porto
Nico Collins is looking forward to playing with Stefon Diggs. He's already said as much and has even gone on to say that with Diggs, the Houston Texans' offensive is going to be a problem for the NFL. It's pretty clear that Diggs will give the Texans a much-needed, top-tier playmaker that will help Collins and company look as good as possible.
Not that they needed it. Collins and fellow wideout Tank Dell really dominated other teams, partly due to their talents, and also partly due to quarterback C.J. Stroud really coming on strong as a rookie.
Yet, while all things may be good now, it's important to note that both Collins and Diggs are going into their contract years. Meaning, that both Collins and Diggs are going to be playing for the same contract from the Texans. A contract that may only be able to be given to one of the two players.
This of course didn't need to be the situation, but The Texans voided every other year of Diggs' contract as part of the trade, almost as a way to incentivize the former Buffalo Bills number one receiver. Whether it was to incentivize him to come to Houston or to play for a bigger contract with the Texans in 2025 anyone's guess.
But with the team looking to win now, and C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson being one year closer to needing major contracts, the Texans can't seemingly afford major contracts for both Collins and Diggs. One of the two men is likely going to get the major contract that they're both clearly looking for.
Will this lead to problems in the locker room? It's hard to say, but if I had to guess I would say not. It seems odds the Texans would give Diggs the voided years on his contract, making him a free agent in 2025, if they really thought he wanted to be there.
Diggs will likely be playing elsewhere in 2025, and it's probably pretty clear that's the outcome that's coming.