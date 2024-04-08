NFL expert thinks the Texans have already screwed up the Stefon Diggs trade
"I don't like this deal nearly as much."
When the Houston Texans traded for Stefon Diggs, it felt like such a massive move for a team that many are expecting to take the next step in 2024. The Texans surprised a lot of people in 2023 considering they had a rookie quarterback and a first-year head coach running the ship but lo and behold, they won the AFC South and a playoff game.
Now it's time for DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud, and the rest of the young Texans team to take the next step and make a deep playoff run. Hey, maybe they'll even make their first Super Bowl appearance.
Well, the Diggs deal, which initially seemed as though the Texans fleeced the Bills, doesn't look as smart now. The Texans voided the final three years of Diggs' deal, which left a lot of people confused. This move caused Ross Tucker, a former NFL offensive lineman who now has his own podcast, to not like the trade.
Ross Tucker: "I don't like this trade for Stefon Diggs by the Texans nearly as much after this contract adjustment."
While voiding the final three years of the deal is a risky move for Houston, it puts them in a position where they'll get Diggs' absolute best. Now, the star receiver can ball out and then try to land a lucrative deal in the 2025 offseason. Hopefully, he remains in Houston and keeps helping the Texans contend and maybe he'll remember this good deed by the Texans when making his decision a year from now.
That being said, it's not hard to blame people like Tucker who have doubts about the move now that the Texans only have Diggs under contract for one year. If Diggs goes on to put up gaudy numbers and the Texans make a deep run, then this all seems like it'll still be worth it.