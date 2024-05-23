NFL expert's pick for Texans top offseason addition is the last person you'd expect
There probably isn't an easy team's offseason to write about than the Texans. With some teams, you need to sift through a lot of smaller transactions to find gems – even in their own division, the Jaguars have done, like, next to nothing while the Colts literally just brought everyone back.
The Texans, on the other hand, made it easy. Deals for major stars like Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, and others made for one of the more fascinating offseasons across the NFL, and now that it's slowed down some, the reviews are pouring ("pouring") in. And some of them are even surprising! Like, for instance, The Athletic's. They went team-by-team ($$) and picked one move that they thought was a good decision, and [extremely SEO voice] the Texans choice may surprise you! It also may not, but that's a you problem.
The Athletic: Denico Autry
Denico Autry gives the Texans a big (6-5, 285), strong defensive lineman whose advanced age (turns 34 in July) could be misleading. Autry was 24 when he debuted in the NFL. He has averaged 610 snaps per season since 2015. His pressure rate over the past three seasons (12.9 percent) ranks eighth among players listed at 280 pounds or heavier, per TruMedia.
I'm not really sure there's anything misleading about the fact that Autry is 34, but that's neither here nor there. It's a nice, trendy, hipster pick – the type that makes people think, "oh, he didn't pick Stefon Diggs, he knows ball." And he does! The Texans certainly did need some help on the defensive line, and he'll get more than his fair share of 1-on-1's while lined up next to Hunter and Will Anderson. But still – I dunno, man. Stefon Diggs? Danielle Hunter? It's awfully hard to make an argument that Denico Autry's a better signing, but I respect The Athletic for trying.