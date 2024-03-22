NFL analyst weighs in on two key Texas free agency moves
Well done!
The Houston Texans entered the 2024 offseason in a dream spot. They were coming off an impressive year despite being a young, rebuilding squad and had plenty of spending money in free agency.
The Texans put that money to good use in free agency, inking two key players to their roster. Joe Mixon now joins Dameon Pierce and the Texans back field after Houston acquired him in a trade with the Bengals and then extended him. They also added pass-rushing phenom Danielle Hunter, who had previously called Minnesota home.
Adam Schein of NFL.com said that these two moves by the Texans were amongst his favorites of the entire NFL free agency period.
"It goes without saying that an edge-rushing duo of Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. will benefit the Texans in a hypothetical playoff game against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs. You don't need me to tell you that Joe Mixon is a clear upgrade at running back, someone who can run on Kansas City's defense."- Adam Schein
The Texans have hit home runs this offseason
Schein isn't alone in his thoughts on the Texans' offseason. As he mentioned in his write-up, Hunter brings another pass-rushing presence to pair with Will Anderson Jr., who is coming off a promising rookie season. Adding Mixon gives the Texans two solid running backs that, when it comes down to winning in the playoffs, can deal the Chiefs run-defense fits.
The Texans are going to be a popular pick to not only make the playoffs in 2024 but also to make a run at winning their first-ever Super Bowl. Will these moves be what puts them over the top?