More people have an issue with the Joe Mixon acquisition
The Joe Mixon deal isn't going over well after all.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans arguably downgraded at the running back spot this offseason, going from Devin Singletary to Joe Mixon in a move that reeked of desperation. After losing out on practically every major running back name on the market, including the one that seemed like a lock in Saquon Barkley, the Texans convinced the Cincinnati Bengals to not cut Mixon and instead trade him to Houston. It was a trade that didn't need to happen, as the team could've just signed him. Instead, they gave up a late-draft pick for Mixon.
That's not the worst thing ever. Mixon could thrive in Houston, we saw Jamal Lewis have a second act in Cleveland with the Browns after leaving the Baltimore Ravens. Sure, it's possible. All the Texans have to do is ride out this season with Mixon, and then reevaluate his fit next season. After all, he's a streaky runner who isn't known to be all that consistent or dynamic.
But that's not what the Texans did, they instead threw a three-year extension at him, worth a total of $27 million, with $13 million guaranteed. The 33rd Team agrees, with them writing;
""One of the biggest head-scratching moves of the week was the Houston Texans trading (Mixon) after it came out the Bengals planned on releasing him. Houston had a hole at running back after losing Devin Singletary to the New York Giants earlier in the week, but the decision to trade and pay Mixon the 12th-highest running back contract heading into age 28 was an interesting one to say the least.""
And while outlets like Sports Illustrated are biting back at the criticisms, calling them "nitpicky", it's important to note that Mixon was a move of desperation, not desire. The trade itself isn't the worst thing the franchise has ever done, but considering how up and down Mixon is, and how he struggles behind average offensive lines, giving him a new contract makes no sense. The Texans haven't upgraded their offense at all so far this offseason, and expecting Mixon to turn into a Pro Bowler behind this current squad is a pipe dream.
Now, you may say he doesn't need to be a Pro Bowl-type player and to that, I would retort; then why trade for him? Why not just sign someone for much less, as they did with Singeltary last season? Why not just sign Ezekiel Elliot then? Or just draft a new running back?
The move, in every facet, isn't good. It might become one, and he may prove to a player on a real team-friendly contract, but that's not likely to happen. This was a desperation trade for an average at best running back, made all the worse by an undeserved contract that gives him a bloated salary.