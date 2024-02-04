Mike Evans seemingly gives hope of playing for the Houston Texans
The Houston native may be returning home beyond the offseason.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans aren't really in need of another wide receiver, but that hasn't stopped the speculation that the team isn't going to try and land a future Hall of Famer. Tampa Bay Buccaneers great, Mike Evans, is a free agent this offseason after failing to come to terms on a new deal. He and Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to a major resurgence this year for the franchise, and the franchise wants to bring the duo back.
But they lost their offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Carolina Panthers, and his departure may impact the desire for Mayfield to return, as well as the future landing spot for Evans. If Mayfield and Canales are both gone, Evans may opt to take his talents to a new home, and if he does, the Houston Texans could be a possible landing spot despite their abundance of talent at the position.
The Texans saw Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Noah Brown explode in production for the Texans, but Brown is a free agent and Dell is coming off of a season-ending injury. So the team may feel they need more help at the position than they do. Granted, if Dell doesn't rebound and Brown does leave, the team will need help at receiver.
Evans, for his part, isn't saying no. He told several reporters that he's looking to be courted by NFL teams this season, and that may have had a bigger impact on things. CBS Sports believes that Evans will return to his hometown of Houston, Texas, and pair up with the Texans' young, up-and-comer, quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
If he were to return to the area, he'd be welcomed back as a returning hero. Already a Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner, Evans has never played a season in the NFL and not topped 1,000 yards. He's had some issues as of late with drops but that's uncharacteristic and not something to expect to linger long-term.
He could give the Texans the added boost needed to take the next step but the Texans should also be mindful to keep all of their options open, as they have many holes to fill this offseason.