Mike Evans is officially off the board for the Houston Texans, what now?
The Houston Texans won't have a shot at Mike Evans anymore.
By Chad Porto
For fans hoping to see a Houston, Texans native return to his hometown and help elevate the Houston Texans into a Super Bowl contender, we're sorry to say, that won't be Mike Evans. Evans, the wide receiver who came from Houston, will not be looking for a new change of address. The long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend has opted to return to the franchise agreeing to a new two-year contract, working a total of $52 million, and a guarantee of $35 million over the length of his contract.
Evans re-signing with the Bucs now takes him off the board for the Houston Texans, though it's fair to say the club was never truly linked to the All-Pro standout. The Texans fandom wanted Evans in Houston, with the idea that he could take the club to the next level, and now that he's off the board, the fandom isn't likely to be happy about that.
That said, the Texans never needed Evans.
Evans was long seen as a guy who could bolster the Texans and their Super Bowl aspirations, though, it's fair to say the club didn't need him, as much as they may have potentially wanted him. For the Texans, he was a cake after dinner, a nice treat, but not what the club actually needed.
The Texans wide receiver room is absolutely loaded with potential top-shelf talent. Nico Collins and Tank Dell are on the way up in a way the franchise has never seen before. The club could easily have two franchise-defining wideouts on the team at the same time.
So to say that Evans was a player the team needed wouldn't be accurate at all. We all would've loved Evans in Houston, but the club has bigger issues that need to be addressed before they start over-spending on receivers that the club has plenty of.