Major things are on the line for C.J. Stroud as the 2024 NFL season looms
By Chad Porto
The hype around C.J. Stroud is real and why shouldn't it be? He dominated the NFL in 2023. He earned himself a Pro Bowl nod, won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, took home the 2023 AFC South Championship, and even earned his first playoff victory. He's being seen as the real deal.
It's why, no matter who you ask, he's either seen as a top 10 or top five quarterback in the league currently. So with the 2024 NFL season looming in the distance, the young quarterback has some major accolades up for grabs. He's already seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the young franchise's history but now he's playing for the face of the franchise.
He's likely already the face of the franchise, but with so many talented guys around him, it's hard to say he is. Especially when you have Danielle Hunter edging him out as the best player on the team (according to some people). Yet, the face of the franchise is not all he's playing for.
If Stroud does well in 2024, then this young man, who many wondered if he'd be worth the first-round pick out of Ohio State, may end up one of the faces of the league. He's developing an international presence due to his productivity and personality. A hard worker who gives credit to those around him, people are taken by him.
It's one of the reasons his jersey is such a hot commodity right now. According to Sports Illustrated, his brand is becoming international. This makes him one of the most promising players in the league. Not just for his on-field productivity but for his off-field marketability.
Growing the game internationally is a major factor for the NFL, as they hope to have a franchise outside of the United States for the first time in the coming years. Whether that's in London, England, Toronto Canada, Mexico City, Mexico or another city remains to be seen.
If that happens, in part due to Stroud's growing international popularity, it'd be hard to argue that Stroud isn't one of the faces of the league. As long as he continues to produce as he did in 2023, that's very likely to happen.