Major 2024 addition to the Houston Texans was just suspended for 6 games due to PEDs
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans did not need this type of news. Not right before their first preseason game. Word came down from on high that newly signed pass-rusher, and vital cog of the re-worked Texans defensive line, Denico Autry, will miss the first six regular season games. The former Tennessee Titans defensive linemen apparently popped positive for performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). The violation is not without dispute, however.
Autry, who signed a two-year contract this past offseason with Houston, is claiming that he never knowingly took any PEDs and is instead blaming the positive test on a doctor's issue. The 34-year-old is blaming a prescription that was given to him by his doctor, with Autry saying in a press release (via ESPN);
""...A pharmacy to which my doctors submitted a prescription for a different medication, had, whether intentionally, recklessly, or negligently, included a banned substance.""
Autry later goes on to say that he cooperated with the NFL after retaining legal counsel. He goes on to explain that the lawyers he hired were in touch with the NFL, saying;
""My counsel provided the NFL with information, including documentation from my doctors, establishing that I neither asked for nor was prescribed any banned substances. It was important to me that the NFL know that I did not intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance.""
It's not clear if there is an appeal in the works, but if there is that could see his suspension reduced or even cleared pending a review.
Regardless of a potential appeal, this means that Autry is done until Week 7. That means he'll miss the Buffalo Bills contest, as well as the first showdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts.
Autry should still be able to practice with the team and even play in preseason games regardless of the outcome. His suspension won't take effect until the start of the regular season. Once that starts, he'll be unable to be at the facility or involved in anything to do with the Texans.