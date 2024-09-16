Lovie Smith saves Texans from Ryan Leaf-like disaster after Bryce Young benching
By Mike Luciano
The Houston Texans may not have a ton of positives to take away from the exceedingly brief Lovie Smith era, as the team won just three games. However, the domino effect that led to CJ Stroud's success over the last season and changes and Bryce Young's historic struggles can be traced back to Smith and backup quarterback Davis Mills.
In the final game of the 2022 season, Mills famously connected on a 28-yard touchdown pass on 4th-and-20 that took down the Indianapolis Colts. This was originally the most pyrrhic victory in franchise history, as the Chicago Bears took hold of the No. 1 pick and later traded it to the Carolina Panthers
Young and Stroud were thought of as similar prospects when entering the draft, as Young's playmaking out of structure was often compared with Stroud's gorgeous downfield accuracy. Ultimately, the Panthers chose to take Young, with Stroud going No. 2 overall to Houston.
The Texans have the game's best young quarterback, who has already notched a playoff win and started 2-0 in 2024. Young, meanwhile, was so terrible that he lost his first two games by scores of 47-10 and 26-3. Panthers coach Dave Canales benched Young for Andy Dalton ahead of Week 3.
It is not hyperbolic to claim that we're entering Peyton Manning/Ryan Leaf territory if this continues for a few more seasons.
CJ Stroud, Texans saved from disaster pick after Bryce Young benching
Stroud has a full 17 games in the pros. He has completed 64% of his passes for just over 4,600 yards with 26 touchdown passes and a remarkable five interceptions. Houston is 11-6 in those games.
Young, meanwhile, is 2-16 in his 18 starts. He has managed just 3,122 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His numbers compare unfavorably to famous all-time draft bust JaMarcus Russell, who won more games and threw more touchdowns.
The Texans needed to be saved from themselves by an act of football divine intervention. According to John McClain, the Texans reportedly had Young ranked above Stroud throughout the pre-draft process. Imagine replacing the last few years of Texans football with the hellscape we see in Carolina.
Sometimes being a well-run organization is as simple as getting the quarterback correct. The Texans went from the gutter to the penthouse overnight with Stroud, while the Panthers are reeling with the consequences of passing on a star for one of the worst draft picks in NFL history.