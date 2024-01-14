Laremy Tunsil wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett has been missing for the last eight games, and Laremy Tunsil took advantage of that.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans did something they were rarely able to do all season, keep the defensive line in check for an entire game. The squad's biggest issues are varied, but one of them has been their offensive line. A lowlight that has been obvious when anyone but Devin Singletary takes a handoff. It's not been the best aspect of the team all season.
Yet, one man has been a standout since arriving in Houston, Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil is the team's starting left tackle and is arguably the best offensive lineman the team has ever had. And during the Wild Card matchup on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns, Tunsil drew the short end of the stick by taking on All-Pro defensive end, and former Texas A&M player, Myles Garrett.
Garrett racked up 14 sacks with the Cleveland Browns this season and has been a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year this season, though he shouldn't be. He's never been a good all-around defensive player and is mostly just known for his pass-rush abilities. Something that was on full display against the Texans, as Garrett got bullied around by Tunsil at every snap. Even when the Texans passed, Garrett was nowhere to be seen.
And that's because, despite his media praise, Garrett just isn't that guy. Historically Garrett is known for bunching several sacks a game and then going stretches without having many, if any. For Garrett, he finished the year with just one sack in eight games. While you can argue injuries, the fact is this is a regular recurrence for Garrett, going games without making an actual impact on the game.
It only gets worse when he faces Tunsil. According to the Next Gen Stats Twitter account, Tunsil has only allowed one pressure to Garrett since 2018. It's not surprising that the game went as badly as it did for the Browns' defense on Saturday when you build your offense around a one-trick pony like Garrett, and he can't deliver in the one area he's supposed to be a superstar at doing, you get outcomes like this.
The Texans' win was never were in doubt and their offenses had no problems getting started. Clearly, the team knew how to keep Garrett from getting involved; just let him lineup and he'll do the rest.
Though, quips aside, Tunsnil proved he's one of the best offensive linemen in the game and is building a case for an eventual bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame with these types of performances.
