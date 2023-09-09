3 keys to a Houston Texans win in Week 1
Force Lamar Jackson to beat you with his arm
The Ravens are bringing a new offense to the table, with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The players, Jackson included, are excited about the new scheme and style but aren't saying much about it in detail.
"“Just can’t wait to see it in a regular game now,” Jackson said Wednesday, grinning, “so we can actually talk about it more in-depth."- Lamar Jackson - Ravens quarterback
The key for the Texans is to make Jackson prove he can win with his arm consistently. The knock on him since entering the league was whether he could carry a passing offense. Houston needs to keep him in the pocket and not let him get outside and make plays with his legs, where we know he's incredibly dangerous.