3 keys to the Houston Texans coming away with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Don't allow T.J. Watt to take over the game
This is easier said than done but it's possible. As I said, Watt leads the league in sacks with six and Stroud is one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league. But this has not stopped the Texans from having some success on the offensive side of the ball and as long as they don't allow Watt to make those game-changing strip-sacks or return a turnover for six, they might be able to withstand a little Watt play.
If Watt begins to wreck the passing game and not letting Stroud get comfortable, the Texans could be in trouble because they have not been able to get their run game going. More on the Texans run game later though. There are ways to limit Watt's impact, largely done through quick routes, such as slants and crossers. Also, screen plays, and misdirection could help slow him down too.