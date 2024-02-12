JJ Watt responds to everyone trolling his new hair style at Super Bowl
Self-awareness is key.
It was a big day for JJ Watt. The former Texans great, who has since joined CBS' pre-game show since retiring, was in Vegas for his first Super Bowl as a TV analyst. With many people predicting this year's Super Bowl may be the most-watched ever, all eyes (almost literally) were on Watt for hours before kickoff.
And, apparently, Watt thought this was the day to try a new hair style. It was a bold decision but, you know, it's JJ Watt – if a future Hall of Famer wants to try something new, who are we to say otherwise? Changing things up isn't necessarily a bad idea, and considering this year's Super Bowl was in Vegas, a little bit of chaos would be thematically appropriate. And it's not like he dyed it a different color – maybe no one would even notice? Well, reader, people noticed:
So of course, the internet was waiting with bated breath for Watt to comment. It was THE news of the night. The people had questions, and they needed answers. Fortunately, Watt is one of the few TV analysts with self-awareness, and didn't keep the people waiting:
We've all been there. Sometimes you just roll the dice on a dramatic new haircut for the first time before you're on TV for 5 hours at the Super Bowl. And sometimes you get nervous and maybe put a little too much product in it. Who among us hasn't made that mistake a time or two in the past? And maybe it's just the TV cameras making it look worse than it actually is? Let's go with that.