Fans should keep an eye on Javan Morgan for one major reason.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans could use some serious help in the secondary. The team has added some corners to help the roster out and they should be good enough to help the team win but they could use some depth there, as well as some serious help at safety.
Well, the Texans could get lucky and draft one player who can help out at every position in the secondary and that player is Florida A&M's Javan Morgan, a player who has and can play every defensive back position on the field.
Sports Illustrated recently profiled the defensive back, and that has helped others start to see the potential of the Florida A&M senior. According to Draft Scout.com, he runs a 4.46 40-yard dash, which is pretty fast, even if some guys can burn a bit faster.
DraftHBCUPlayers.com highlights stiffness and lack of physical fluidity as reasons to be worried about drafting him. Yet, while he may not be the most athletic of prospects, his versatility is where it really matters, with Bleacher Report highlighting his multi-positional skillset in December of 2023.
Clearly, while not a name that people are beating down the door to draft, his versatility has many wondering about his potential. He's not someone the Texans are going to take any time soon if all the draft experts are right about where he'll go.
WalterFootball.com doesn't even have him listed at either position on their website, and PFF doesn't even offer him as an option to draft in their mock drafts. He's certainly going under the radar as far as prospects go and it's very possible he goes undrafted. If that's the case, the Texans should make a move for him as an undrafted free agent.
While there's no harm in selecting him in the seventh round, if the Texans are that worried about his prospects, bring him in as an undrafted free agent and let him flex his skills on the practice squad for a year. There are too many people who are talking about this young man to not give him a shot.