Jaguars vs. Texans prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 12
A full betting preview for the Houston Texans' Week 12 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
By Jovan Alford
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will try to get some revenge on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Texans dominated the Jaguars, 37-17, earlier this season, which set the tone for Houston.
Sunday’s game is important for the AFC playoff race, as the Texans are only one game behind the Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. Jacksonville opened up as one-point favorites over Houston but are now 1.5-point favorites. Can they cover this small number and split the season series with the resilient Texans?
Below, we will answer that question and provide our best bet for this pivotal AFC South matchup between the Jaguars and Texans.
If you are going to bet on this game, make sure to do it with our partner DraftKings! If you sign up below, you will get $150 in bonus bets instantly on your first bet of $5 AND a no sweat single game parlay every day this football season! All you have to do is opt-in below!
Jaguars vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Jaguars are 4-0 ATS on the road this season
- Jacksonville is 1-4 in its last five games against Houston
- Houston is 5-5 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Texans’ last seven games
Jaguars vs. Texans Injury Reports
Jaguars Injury Report
- Tyson Campbell - CB - Questionable
- Jamal Agnew - WR - IR
Texans Injury Report
- Jimmie Ward - S - Questionable
- Henry To’oTo’o - LB - Questionable
- Dameon Pierce - RB - Questionable
- Jake Hansen - LB - Questionable
- Noah Brown - WR - Questionable
Jaguars vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 26
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jaguars Record: 7-3
- Texans Record: 6-4
Jaguars vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
Calvin Ridley: Ridley reminded everybody last week why the Jaguars acquired him last year from the Falcons. The veteran wide receiver had seven receptions (nine targets) for 103 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans.
The last time Ridley had 100 or more receiving yards in a game was against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 (122 yards). His Week 11 performance is an excellent sign for the Jaguars, as they will need more big games from Ridley, especially if they want to win the division. In the Jags’ first meeting against the Texans, the veteran wideout was held to three receptions (seven targets) for 40 yards.
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud: Stroud had a few turnovers in last week’s game against the Cardinals, but that didn’t stop him from throwing the ball down the field. Stroud completed 73% of his passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. The rookie quarterback has thrown four interceptions in the last two games, which is concerning. However, Stroud is in total control of the offense and knows when to make the right play.
Jaguars vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
After getting beat up by the 49ers in Week 10, the Jaguars bounced back with a nice win over the Titans last week. Jacksonville has won six out of their past seven games, despite their offensive woes.
The Jaguars have one of the better run defenses in the NFL this season (87 rushing yards per game allowed), which has helped them stay afloat in the AFC South. Jacksonville is 4-0 on the road this season, with their last two wins against the Steelers and Saints.
As for the Texans, they’ve had a few close calls over the past few weeks but have found a way to be on the winning side. Their defense finds a way to get a stop, and Stroud isn’t phased by the big moments that present themselves. Houston has won four straight games at home by an average of 9.7 points per game.
Sunday’s game will be closer than their first matchup earlier this season. The Jaguars have the pieces to win and compete with Houston. Jacksonville’s pass defense hasn’t been great, but neither has the Texans this season. It’s tough to pick a side between these two teams, so I’ll take the OVER on total, as Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud can light up a scoreboard.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.