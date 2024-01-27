It's no surprise that Bobby Slowik is in high demand this offseason
Few assistant coaches deserve the praise that Bobby Slowik does.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans made the right move by hiring Bobby Slowik away from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason and giving him the reigns of the Texans offense. Spending six seasons with the 49ers, Slowick went from defensive quality control coach, flipped sides, and worked his way up to the offensive passing game coordinator.
Eventually, when Demeco Ryans got the job with the Houston Texans, he tabbed the coordinator to come and be his offensive coordinator for the Texans. It was the right move, as Slowik really did get the most out of the team as possible. He became a key contributor to the squad and really helped get them to the place they needed to be in order to eventually claim the AFC South title.
So it's not surprising that after just one season as the team's offensive coordinator, the NFL came calling for him, and why wouldn't they? He was nominated for the AP's NFL Assistant Coach of the Year for a reason.
It's why the Atlanta Falcons came calling twice this offseason, with the idea that he was a prime candidate for them. At one point many outlets had him as the favorite to land the Falcons job before they shocked everyone by going with Raheem Morris.
The Washington Commanders weren't as interested, with the rumor going around they're taking Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions to fill their coaching vacancy. Though that's not finalized yet and assuming it's true, it won't be until the Lions are done in the playoffs. The Carolina Panthers hired Dave Canales, the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who had a killer passing game in 2023.
This means the only team that could still have interest in Slowik is the Seattle Seahawks, who finally moved on from Pete Carroll after 14 seasons. Though it doesn't appear Slowik is a candidate. So it's likely we'll get Slowick back with the Texans for another season, which is only a good thing.