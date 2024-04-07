Is WR still an option in the draft after acquiring Stefon Diggs?
Houston's future of pass catchers already looks bright with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and John Metchie.
Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson
Houston definitely has a specific taste in their WRs. Jackson stands at 5'9 188 lbs, and ran a 4.42 as part of a successful combine. Jackson's speed likely means he'll compete with Desmond King and Dameon Pierce for a returner position. His offensive stats are on the lower side, only totaling 439 yards and four TDs on 26 receptions last season.
With Noah Brown, Robert Woods, and Tank Dell projected to take snaps from the slot, it may be tough for Jackson to get any offensive snaps right away. The undersized slot receiver may need to leave his mark on special teams before he sees any offensive reps. Jackson has experience as both punt and kick returner, seeing 59 punt returns including 1 TD, and 35 kick returns in four seasons.
Jackson figures to be almost exclusively a gadget player on offense, using his elusive speed to help Houston replicate the Miami Dolphins offense that has shown plenty of success recently.
Pro Football Network's Derek Tate wrote about Jackson " his limited catch radius makes it difficult to project a surefire contributor to an NFL receiving core." That may be a problem for Jackson early on as he tries to make a name for himself in Houston. If he finds a way to improve his hands, he'll have a good career. But he has an uphill battle to make the roster.