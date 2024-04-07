Is WR still an option in the draft after acquiring Stefon Diggs?
Houston's future of pass catchers already looks bright with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and John Metchie.
Louisville's Jamari Thrash
Standing at 6'0 188 lbs, Thrash isn't the biggest receiver on the field, but he sure makes up for it in other areas. Thrash's play speed may be a bit faster than his 40 time, running a 4.46 at the combine. His last two years of collegiate ball were remarkable, totaling 1,122 yards and seven TDs in 2022, and 858 yards and six TDs in 2023. Thrash has a lot of the same traits as Tank Dell, but with a rocket-arm QB like CJ Stroud, having multiple deep threats is nothing to be mad at.
Maybe one of the most underrated receivers coming into the draft, the only thing that will make Thrash go later than he should be two years of production out of a fifth-year senior. Thrash has the traits that make you think he's a day two project that has the upside of becoming a team's WR2 in the future. But pair his production with the unbelievable depth in this class, Thrash will make a team very happy on Saturday.
Sitting behind the likes of Diggs, Collins, and Dell, and being taught by Robert Woods for a year will only do good for Thrash before he competes for a job next season.