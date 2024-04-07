Is WR still an option in the draft after acquiring Stefon Diggs?
Houston's future of pass catchers already looks bright with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and John Metchie.
Going into this off-season, we all got the sense the Houston Texans would land a WR, we didn't know the type of receiver they would land. Now they found their playmaker in former All-Pro Stefon Diggs to solidify the top 4 receivers, and drafting a WR is still an option. Just not as early as everyone anticipated. They have done their homework on plenty of day three receivers, including Arizona's Jacob Cowing, Rice's Luke McCaffrey, and Louisville's Jamari Thrash. Most of their draft picks are on day three, and with a historic WR class, they would be wise to take one this year and develop him for the future.
But with receivers like Noah Brown, Stefon Diggs, and Robert Woods on expiring contracts, and the rest of the receivers being unknown, adding another receiver for the future is a good idea for a team looking to win for years to come.
People say every year "This draft class is historic at (blank) position", and every year another class one up's said position. But this year's class is the best we've seen in a very long time. With first-round talent expected to be drafted into the third round, it's the perfect year to be in the market for a pass catcher.
The back half of this draft looks like it will produce some talent, as well. Southeast Missouri State's Ryan Flournoy and Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson are two other names to watch who had a strong combine outing, but they may not be on Houston's radar. Let's take a look at two-day three prospects to keep an eye on.