Is the Texans Trade for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs the biggest in franchise history?
The Texans Stefon Diggs trade is potentially one of the best ever
Second biggest trade ever?
The Texans have had a few big trades in history but one of the biggest was for quarterback Matt Schaub. In March of 2007, the Texans traded the Atlanta Falcons their 2nd round picks for both the 2007 and 2008 drafts for Matt Schaub. Matt Schaub was the Texans franchise quarterback for the best season in franchise history. In 2012 the Texans went 12-4, won their wild card playoff game at home, and ended with a tough loss in New England.
Schaub was with Houston for 7 seasons and passed for over 23,000 yards during that span along with 124 touchdowns. Schaub made huge strides for the Texans franchise, including leading the league in passing in 2009 with 4770 yards passing and dishing it out to franchise legend Andre Johnson for 1569 of those yards. Schaub had 3 seasons with 4,000+ passing yards with the Texans and gave fans plenty to cheer about until his harrowing pick-6 season.
The Texans Stefon Diggs trade was a steal and maybe the second-best trade deal in Texans history, but he will have to produce over the 4 years remaining on his contract to show he was worth it. There is one thing for sure, if the Texans win the Super Bowl at any point in his time in Houston it will be easily the second-best trade ever, second to the Browns/Watson trade which gave them first-round picks that resulted in Will Anderson Jr. and Tank Dell being drafted. Those picks will pay dividends for years, but the Diggs trade is certainly up there in Texans history as one of the biggest.
