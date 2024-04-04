Is the Texans Trade for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs the biggest in franchise history?
Like him or hate him, the Texans trading up in the 2017 NFL draft from 25th overall to 12th to select Deshaun Watson was one of the most consequential trades in franchise history. The Texans traded first-rounders with the Browns and gave up an additional first-round pick in the 2018 draft. Watson had a huge impact on the Texans franchise and they are still reaping the rewards from it.
First with Watson’s time in Houston, the Texans' 2018 season was record-breaking. The Texans had their first double-digit win total in 6 seasons with 11 wins and followed that up with a 10-win season in 2019. The Texans also won a playoff wild card game in 2019. The return to glory of the Texans franchise was certainly worth a first-round pick trade.
Finally, the best part of the Watson trade was the return they got for trading him away. That might count as a separate trade but it was a huge one that wouldn’t have happened had they not first acquired him. The Texans traded Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 3 first-round draft picks: 2022, 2023, and 2024. In addition, the Texans received the Browns 2023 3rd-round pick and the 2022 and 2024 4th-round picks. This is definitely the biggest trade in Texans' history.