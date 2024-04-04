Is the Texans Trade for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs the biggest in franchise history?
The Texans Stefon Diggs trade is potentially one of the best ever
Most infamous trade?
Texans trade the world for Laremy Tunsil
Could the Texans-Dolphins Laremy Tunsil trade be a bigger deal than the Stephon Diggs trade? In terms of consequences of the trade, I think this is definitely one of the biggest trades in Texans' history. The Texans traded for Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills in exchange for the Texans' 2020 and 2021 first-round picks, and a 2021 second-round pick, along with Johnson Bademosi and Julien Davenport.
That trade truly set back the Texans for the next 3 seasons, giving away that much draft capital. The Tunsil trade had several consequences, first with tanking the teams’ chances of success, leading to back to back 4 win seasons in 2020 and 2021, and a 3 win season in 2022. Texans fans were similarly dismayed by the Texans trade, not because we couldn’t use a solid left tackle but more due to the way Laremy Tunsil was acquired.
The fans were understandably soured on the team as a result and ownership eventually responded by firing Bill O’Brien in 2021 after a terrible start to the season, but the damage was done. On the positive side, the Texans have their solid left tackle and have him for a total of at least 6 seasons, assuming nothing changes. Tunsil is a 4-time pro-bowler with the Texans and has shown he certainly is worth a lot, especially now protecting the Texans franchise QB C.J. Stroud.