Is Robert Woods right? Are the 2023 Texans setup similar to the 2017 Rams, and could they have the same success?
By Peter Manfre
Can a defensive-minded coach make the same impact as an offensive-minded coach?
The difference may lie not in the style of coaching Ryans and McVay brings but in where they impact the game most. McVay transformed an offense dead in the water. To expect first-time offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to do the same in Houston would be naive. Where McVay took the talent he had on the offensive side of the roster and built it into a top-five unit, Similarly, Ryans could do the same with the Texans' defense.
Even if that dream scenario occurred, if the Texans' offense doesn't grow leaps and bounds better than its previous three years, they won't sniff double-digit wins. So, while Woods may see similar structures surrounding his new franchise, don't hold your breath for a playoff berth in year one for Houston. Like the 2017 Rams, the Texans would need many current young players to transform from fringe starters to plus-starters, and a few need to become All-Pros for the Texans to get to 11 wins this season. Again, it is possible but unlikely.
Woods' comments should encourage Texans fans, as we have heard many positive reports on Ryans and his infectious tenacity. With the Texans teams of the last three years struggling to field a watchable team, Ryans could be just the coach they need to turn around one of the worst franchises in the NFL.