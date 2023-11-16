Is Dameon Pierce playing this week? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Texans in NFL Week 11)
The latest injury update for Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce.
By Peter Dewey
The Houston Texans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, but they’ve been doing it without starting running back Dameon Pierce.
Pierce has missed the last two games for Houston with an ankle injury, and it appears his status for Week 11 could be in jeopardy as well after he did not practice on Wednesday.
If Pierce is unable to play, Devin Singletary will assume the lead duties in the Houston backfield.
Last week, Singletary had 30 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown in the team’s upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dameon Pierce injury status for Week 11 game vs. Arizona Cardinals
Pierce doesn’t have an official injury status for Week 11, but he didn’t practice on Wednesday, a bad sign for his chances of playing this week.
Best Houston Texans prop bet for Week 11 vs. Cardinals
CJ Stroud OVER 1.5 passing touchdowns
While bettors could consider wagering on Singletary here, I’m not sold on his Week 10 performance becoming the norm. In Week 9 with Pierce out, Singletary really struggled, carrying the ball 13 times for just 26 yards.
CJ Stroud has been on fire, so I’d much rather back him to throw a pair of scores with the Texans potentially down a key piece of their running game.
Stroud has multiple touchdown passes in five games this season, including a five-score game in Week 9.
If you want to bet on this CJ Stroud prop bet, you should consider doing so at Caesar’s Sportsbook! If you click the link below to sign up for an account at Caesars, you'll receive your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,000!
Dameon Pierce injury history
Last season, Pierce was placed on injured reserve in December after going down with an ankle injury.
That’s led to the team being cautious with him so far this season since he’s missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Devin Singletary filled in admirably in Week 10 in the team’s upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
When is Dameon Pierce coming back?
Pierce has a chance – for now – to play in Week 11. However, it’s possible the team continues to take things slow with the young running back, which would mean his next chance to return will come in Week 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Houston Texans next 5 opponents
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 3
- New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 24
Houston Texans injury report
Arizona Cardinals injury report
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.