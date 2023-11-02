Is Dameon Pierce playing this week? Injury update for Bucs vs. Texans in NFL Week 9
The latest injury update for Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce.
By Peter Dewey
Dameon Pierce injury history
Last season, Pierce was placed on injured reserve in December after going down with an ankle injury.
Because of that history, the team may be careful with pushing the second-year running back if he doesn’t feel 100 percent for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.
When is Dameon Pierce coming back?
If Pierce is unable to go in Week 9, his next chance to play would be against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Houston has already had its bye week, so there won’t be a free week for Pierce to rest the remainder of the season.
Houston Texans next 5 opponents
- Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 3
- New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 10
