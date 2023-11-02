Is Dameon Pierce playing this week? Injury update for Bucs vs. Texans in NFL Week 9
The latest injury update for Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce.
By Peter Dewey
Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce could be in jeopardy of missing the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Pierce was held out of practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, and the team is weighing whether or not sitting him would be better for his health long-term this season.
If Pierce is unable to go, Devin Singletary would likely handle the bulk of the backfield work for the Texans. Houston would love to get a win in Week 9 after losing on a last-second field goal to the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.
Dameon Pierce injury status for Week 9 matchup vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
After missing practice on Wednesday, Pierce looks to be at least questionable for Week 9. The team may determine that he should sit out and rule him out, which makes him a risky player in fantasy or the prop market this week.
Best Houston Texans prop bet if Dameon Pierce plays in NFL Week 9
Dameon Pierce anytime touchdown scorer
There is a chance that Pierce plays, and if he does, he’d be a solid bet to find the end zone this week, even though he has just one score this season.
The Texans have used Pierce as the primary back in their offense, so if he’s limited, the team may be more willing to use him in high-leverage scenarios (the red zone) than in between the 20s.
Despite struggling to score this season, Pierce still has 18 red zone carries so far this season. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him get into the red zone against this Tampa Bay team if he can play.
