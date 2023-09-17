Is CJ Stroud playing today? (Latest injury update for Colts vs. Texans in NFL Week 2)
The latest injury update for Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud.
By Peter Dewey
Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is expected to play in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts despite popping up on the injury report with a shoulder injury.
This is great news for Houston as it looks to capture its first win of the 2023 season in Week 2.
CJ Stroud injury status for Week 2 game against Indianapolis Colts
Stroud is listed as questionable for Week 2 against the Colts, but the rookie quarterback is expected to play.
Best Houston Texans prop bet for Week 2 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Nico Collins OVER 47.5 receiving yards
With Stroud expected to play, that is huge for Nico Collins’ outlook in Week 2.
Collins had a big Week 1 for the Texans, despite the fact that the team struggled to score against the Baltimore Ravens.
He finished with six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets, and if he sees that volume again, this number is very reachable.
The Colts gave up big games on the outside to Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in Week 1, so Collins should be able to find some space in this secondary.
No matter how you wager on the game – or the prop market – between the Texans and Colts, FanDuel Sportsbook has a great offer for new users.
All you need to do is sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
CJ Stroud injury history
Back in 2021, Stroud missed a game at Ohio State University with a shoulder separation.
However, this is the first injury he’s had since being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
When is CJ Stroud coming back?
CJ Stroud is expected to play in Week 2 against the Colts despite being listed as questionable.
Houston Texans next 5 opponents
- Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 24
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 1
- Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 8
- New Orleans Saints, Sunday Oct. 15
- Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 29
Houston Texans injury report
- Neville Hewitt – questionable, illness
- CJ Stroud – questionable, shoulder
- Laremy Tunsil – questionable, knee
- Jimmie Ward – out, hip
- Jalen Pitre – out, chest
Indianapolis Colts injury report
- Kylen Granson – questionable, hamstring
- Quenton Nelson – questionable, toe
- Andrew Ogletree – questionable, concussion
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.