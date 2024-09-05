How to watch and listen to the Houston Texans' Week 1 contest against the Indianapolis Colts
The first game of the season is here for the Houston Texans. They're set to square off with the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at 1 PM ET/12 PM CT in a game that will likely set the tone for each team's season. The Texans are looking to defend their AFC South title, while also trying to push further in the playoffs this season. The Colts are hoping to build off of a promising 2023, where they nearly made the playoffs without their new franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson.
It's going to be an interesting game, but if you're in Houston, how do you follow along?
For Houston and Houston-area residents
The game will be broadcast on CBS in parts of 12 states. Because the Dallas Cowboys usually play at 4 PM and usually play on Fox, all of Texas will get this game. Fans who can watch the game on CBS will see Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty call the game. It will go live at 1 ET/12CT, liv from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
If you'd prefer not to watch the game, but still want to keep up with the events as they unfold live, you may be able to listen to the game. SportsRadio 610 AM and The Bull 100.3 FM will carry the game locally, while you may be able to listen to the game on the Audacy or Texans app depending on your location. Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, and John Harris will call the game on the radio.
For those in and outside of Houston, you can download the Texans app to listen to the audio stream.
For fans outside of Houston and Texas
If you're outside of Houston, you may still be able to catch the game on CBS, as parts of 11 states are expected to carry the broadcast. Most of Indiana will have the game, except the northwestern part of the state. However, parts of other states will take the game too.
Parts of south and eastern New Mexico, western Louisana, east and southern New Mexico, western Louisana, southwestern Arkansas, southern Oklahoma, the southeastern border of Colorado, the southwestern border of Kansas, the western border of Ohio, the western half of Kentucky and the southeastern part of Missouri.
If you're outside of the area, the only way you can watch the game is via the NFL+ service.
That said, as mentioned above, Texans fans can tune into the audio stream for free via the Texans app.