How Should the Texans Use Their Two First-Round Picks?
4 of 4
Scenario Four:
Pick No. 2: Will Anderson Jr., Defensive End
Pick No. 12: Will Levis, Quarterback
I do not believe Will Levis is a franchise quarterback. If I had to give a pro comparison, it would be Carson Wentz. He's got all the physical attributes teams dream of but is inaccurate, overly cocky, and inconsistent. I'd much rather take my chances on Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.
However, there are whispers that the Texans are enamored with Levis, and his draft stock is rumored to be falling after poor interviews. If the Texans are really interested in Levis, there's the chance to grab him at No. 12 and get the best defensive prospect in the draft at number two in Will Anderson Jr.