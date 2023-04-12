How Should the Texans Use Their Two First-Round Picks?
Scenario Two:
Pick No. 2: C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young, Quarterback
Pick No. 12: Calijah Kancey, Defensive Tackle
Building the trenches on both sides of the ball is crucial to success in the NFL. Here the Texans still get their franchise QB and arguably one of the top three defensive linemen in the draft. Kancey's combine performance, size and athleticism, and style of play have drawn comparisons to All-Pro Aaron Donald. That's extremely high praise and lofty expectations to live up to, but all the tools and production are there for Kancey to do so. He is a nightmare pass rusher and the Texans could end up with a franchise quarterback and franchise defensive star in the draft.