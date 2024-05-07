How many prime time games should the Houston Texans have
By Chad Porto
The hoopla over the NFL schedule release has always perplexed me. We already know who the teams are going to play, all we need to know is where and when. It seems like information that is pretty unextraordinary. Yet, every year fans go nuts over the specific details and this year is no different. In fact, this year may matter more than ever, as the Texans are being looked at as a realistic contender for the playoffs and beyond.
So of course, the fans are getting riled up for the scheduled release. We're potentially a few days away from it being released, with many believing the schedule will get dropped on May 9, 2024. Despite it being just a potential few days away, many are already looking into what the schedule could or should look like. Just like John Harris of the Houston Texans official website.
He released his prediction for the schedule and it gave me an idea; how many prime-time games should the Texans have? A prime-time game is any Thursday, Sunday, or Monday night matchup where the team is the only or one of the only two games on that night.
The Houston Texans have 10 games against winning, or teams projected to be winners in the 2024 season. That can always change but for right now the clubs that look to be the better matchups are the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions, and the Dallas Cowboys.
OF all those teams, we think the team should have five prime-time games. We're thinking of two Thursday night games, one against the Colts, and the other against the Jaguars. The AFC South really brought it last season, so why not reward it?
We're also thinking of two Sunday Night contests, one against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch from the playoffs, and a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The last game, a Monday Night game, should be against the Dallas Cowboys, for dominion as the true team of Texas.