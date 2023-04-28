Houston Texans: What can we expect from on Day Two?
The Texans will draft a wide out
The Texans badly need receiver help. They're already getting a stud draft pick from last year's class back in a healthy John Metchie, who just this past week completed his first full workout since undergoing treatment for leukemia. After Metchie, there are veterans Robert Woods and Nico Collins. The receiver room has a lot of solid players but no players with elite talents. With the likes of wide receivers Jaylin Hyatt, Josh Downs, Cedric Tillman, and Rashee Rice available on day two, the Texans could seek to trade up and snag some more help.
This draft is also one of the deepest drafts at the tight end position in NFL history, as four tight ends received first-round draft grades. Has day two is set to begin, there are a handful of tight ends left, including Luke Musgrave, Michael Mayer, Darnell Washington, and Sam LaPorta are still available. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Texans select one of them, particularly Washington, to pair with newly acquired Dalton Schultz.