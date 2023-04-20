Houston Texans: 3 perfect veteran QBs to acquire via trade
3. Mitch Trubisky
The Bears selected Mitch Trubisky second overall in the 2017 draft out of North Carolina. Since being drafted he's gone to one Pro Bowl and the writing on the wall indicates he will be backing up Kenny Pickett for a second straight season.
Trubisky has been a solid quarterback as he has passed for 11,904 yards, 68 touchdowns, 43 interceptions, and a 64.2% completion rate. He is also good with his legs, as he has 1,119 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He'd be a solid mobile quarterback to backup QB1, not to mention he's 28 years old right now.