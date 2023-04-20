Houston Texans: 3 perfect veteran QBs to acquire via trade
2. Jameis Winston
The former number-one overall pick, Jameis Winston, of the Buccaneers, has had a very unlucky career so far but has shown much promise as a valuable backup in a quarterback-heavy league. He had a solid career with the Bucs before being eventually replaced by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.
Over his eight-year career, he's accumulated 21,840 passing yards, 139 passing touchdowns, 96 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3. In his last three seasons, he was brought in to replace Drew Brees but injuries have derailed every opportunity of starting he's had. In his three seasons with the Saints, he's been solid posting a 6-4 record, 2,103 yards, 61% completion percentage, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on 287 attempts. Winston will bring some veteran presence and quality starting experience if something happens to QB1.