Houston Texans: 3 perfect veteran QBs to acquire via trade
1. Colt McCoy
The former Texas Longhorn, Colt McCoy, has become a serviceable journeyman since being drafted by the Browns in the third round of the 2010 draft. Over his 12-year career, he's racked up 7,975 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, 32 interceptions, and a 62.6 completion percentage.
In the last two seasons, he was brought into the backup role and help develop Cardinals QB Kyler Murray. As the Cardinals' backup, he has a record of 3-3, 1,520 yards passing, four touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 71% completion percentage. He flashed signs of not slowing down last season and on Hard Knocks he's shown his intelligence and understanding of the game.