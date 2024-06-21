Houston Texans top the San Francisco 49ers in all-important position ranking
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans came into the 2024 offseason with one of the best-looking receiver rooms going. Nico Collins posted his first 1,000 season in year three, while Tank Dell smashed defenses as a rookie. A lot of that credit went to then-new rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who took the NFL by storm. Still, Collins and Dell were made men in the eyes of the league.
It also didn't hurt that the team and guys like Robert Woods and Noah Brown were in key spots as well. Woods, while not a game-changer anymore, was still a solid blocker who could catch a pass or two if needed. Brown showed his ability to stretch the field and was one of the best deep threats in the NFL in 2023. It didn't seem like they could get much better.
Already a top-10 receiver room in the NFL, the Texans only got better when they traded for Stefon Diggs. His arrival helped push the Texans receivers from a top group in the NFL to one of if not the best receiver rooms going.
ESPN's Mike Clay even ranked the Texans number one over the San Francisco 49ers, who have a pretty dynamic receiver room themselves. Yet, the combined powers of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuels were not enough to stave off the combined powers of the Texans' receiver room.
As the squad seemingly has three number-one options at receiver, it's hard to argue that there is a more talented, deeper, and more versatile unit in the NFL. Woods, for instance, is still a viable option on most NFL teams, but he's likely to be cut to make room for another interesting player; Ben Skowronek. The latter's arrival will certainly push players to do their best, for fear of being cut.
We haven't even talked about John Metchie III or Xavier Hutchinson. That's eight receivers right there. Clearly, this team has depth, talent, and potential. So yes, the Texans do have the best receivers on paper.