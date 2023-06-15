Houston Texans: top five all-time running backs
By Chris Nalls
Finally, number one on the list is Arian Foster, the former running back for the Houston Texans. He played for the Texans from 2009 to 2015 and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Foster was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and attended the University of Tennessee, where he played his college ball.
He went undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft but was signed by the Texans as a free agent. Foster quickly made an impact in the league, rushing for over 1,600 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns in his first season as a starter in 2010. He followed that up with another impressive season in 2011, rushing for over 1,200 yards and scoring ten touchdowns. Foster ultimately took over for the promising Steve Slaton.
Foster was known for his patient running style and ability to catch passes out of the backfield, making him a versatile weapon for the Texans' offense. He also set several franchise records in Houston, including the most rushing touchdowns and 100-yard rushing games.
Unfortunately, injuries began to take a toll on Foster's career, and he announced his retirement from the NFL in 2016. Despite his relatively short career, Foster is remembered as one of the best players in Texans history and a fan favorite for his on-field performance.
Overall, these five players significantly impacted Houston Texans football and are remembered as some of the best running backs in Houston. Their skill, athleticism, and dedication to the sport have left a lasting legacy that inspires new generations of Houston football fans.