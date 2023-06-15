Houston Texans: top five all-time running backs
By Chris Nalls
Number two on the list is the original O.G. running back of the Texans in my opinion. The original big three for the Texans back then were David Carr, Andre Johnson, and Domanick Davis/Williams.
Davis was known for his quickness and agility on the field, which made him a valuable asset to his team. The Houston Texans selected Davis in the fourth round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of LSU and played for the Texans for four seasons from 2003 to 2006.
In his rookie year, Davis was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. In 2004 the former LSU Tiger rushed for 1,188 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. Having had two incredible seasons, the Texans awarded Davis a contract extension after the 2005 season.
However, after the contract extension, a knee injury the following season limited his playing time, and he was eventually released by the Texans in 2007. Davis was never the same after that injury, but
he left a lasting impact on the NFL and is remembered as one of the most talented running backs of his time.
No matter who you speak to about the Houston Texans running backs, a name everyone will always bring up is Domanick Davis/Williams. There is no one else to put in at number two.