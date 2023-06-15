Houston Texans: top five all-time running backs
By Chris Nalls
Third on the list is Steve Slaton. Slaton played for the Houston Texans from 2008 to 2011 and had a breakout rookie season. The Texans drafted Slaton in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and quickly became a fan favorite. In his rookie season, he rushed for 1,282 yards and scored nine touchdowns, earning him a spot on the NFL All-Rookie Team. Slaton's success continued in his second season, where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and caught 50 passes for 377 yards. However, his production declined in his third and fourth seasons, and the Texans eventually released him in 2012.
Despite his short career, Slaton left a lasting impact on the Texans and their fans. He currently ranks fourth in franchise history in rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns. While injuries and a decline in production ultimately cut his career short, Slaton will always be remembered as one of the most exciting players to wear a Texans uniform.
He was also a threat in the passing game, with over 1,000 receiving yards in his career. I can remember drafting Slaton in my fantasy leagues, and I tell you, what a complete letdown. Slaton showed so much promise as a rookie and then totally flopped. However, the Texans had undrafted free agent Arian Foster as a backup, so not all was lost. Slaton played with the Miami Dolphins and finished playing for the Toronto Argonauts.