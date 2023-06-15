Houston Texans: top five all-time running backs
By Chris Nalls
Fourth on the list is Dameon Pierce. He was drafted out of the University of Florida, where he shined as a member of the Gators football team. He racked up some impressive stats during his time with the Gators, including over 1,800 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his four-year career. His speed and agility on the field made him a valuable asset to the Gators, and he was widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the SEC.
I know he only played one season as the Texans starting running back, but he played terrific in year one. Pierce finished with 939 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 13 games in 2022. Not only did he show a lot of promise, but he averaged 4.3 rushing yards per attempt. Drafted in the third round of the 2022 draft, Pierce solidified himself as the starter with only 13 games under his belt.
Many will disagree with me here and put former Texans running back Ben Tate on this list, but once all is said and done, Pierce will have a much better career, and that seems to be true considering the Texans did not draft a running back in this past year's draft.