Houston Texans: top five all-time running backs
By Chris Nalls
Lamar Miller played for the Houston Texans from 2016 to 2019 and was a two-time Pro Bowler. He was signed by the Texans in 2016 after spending four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Miller quickly became a key player on the Texans' offense, rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first season with the team.
He remained a reliable source of yardage and touchdowns for the Texans throughout his four-year tenure with the team, earning a reputation as one of the league's most consistent running backs. Unfortunately, Miller's time with the Texans ended in 2019 when he suffered a torn ACL during a pre-season game. The injury forced Miller to miss the 2019 season, and the team released him in March 2020. Despite the injury and subsequent release, Miller remains a highly respected player in the NFL and was widely regarded as one of the league's top running backs.
He was a crucial player in the Texans' playoff run that year. Miller was one running back I disliked and always thought was average at best. He was durable, though, and for that, I do give him some credit. This was a tough call between Miller and Ben Tate. The only difference was Miller made the Pro Bowl as a member of the Texans. Other than that, Tate would have made this list because of what he and Foster did together as a duo.