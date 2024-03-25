Houston Texans top 30 rookie visits: UCF wide receiver Javon Baker
If the Texans fail to land a free agent WR before the draft, using their second-round pick on one is almost a given.
As we get closer to the draft (one month from today), the Houston Texans begin meeting with draft prospects in their top 30 visits. Most notably so far, UCF WR Javon Baker, posted a 4.54 40-yard dash at the combine. Baker transferred from Alabama in 2022, and in two seasons with UCF has shined since earning a larger role. Last year he totaled 1,139 yards and seven TDs on 52 receptions. As the Texans don't own a first-round pick anymore, they expect to do all their work on days two and three of the draft. Baker figures to be a high to mid-day-two pick, right where the Texans plan to make their first pick.
CBS Sports has Baker as the ninth-best receiver and 46th overall-ranked prospect in the upcoming draft. In his prospect profile, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote about Baker "Wins downfield with good poise, a springy vertical and plus ball-tracking." The Texans have been searching for a receiver this off-season, and a player who can win downfield is perfect for their offense. As Tank Dell continues to make his recovery, having another explosive weapon that can take the top off defenses is exactly how you win football games, and make your rocket arm QB happy.
Baker continues to climb up draft boards after the combine and Senior Bowl he had. But with the amount of WRs in this draft class, it could push him into the second round. If the Texans view him highly come draft night, don't be surprised if they use their 42nd overall pick to take the speedy UCF playmaker.
If the Texans fail to land a free agent WR before the draft, using their second-round pick on one is almost a given. They have done a great job in the last couple of weeks to make sure they don't go into the draft with any glaring holes and can set themselves up for BPA (best player available). If that happens to be a receiver, there is no question that's the route GM Nick Caserio and HC Demeco Ryans will go.
How does Baker fit in the WR room? As of right now, Houston has 10 receivers rostered. Baker likely fits in as the WR4, right behind the previously mentioned Tank Dell, Noah Brown, and Nico Collins. With the amount of talent in the room, I wouldn't be surprised if they rotate a handful of receivers throughout each game, giving Baker plenty of reps each week.