Houston Texans top-3 toughest road test of 2023 schedule
On paper, the Texans are once again over-matched here. The Jets were a top-five defense a season ago and are poised to do the same in 2023. The big difference coming into this year, Zack Wilson is no longer the starting quarterback, and Mike White is out. In their place, one of the best to ever play the game, Aaron Rodgers.
While there is still some unknown here with how much juice the 40-year-old quarterback has, there isn’t much doubt there is still some left. Rodgers takes the Jets from a good team to a Super Bowl contender, but there is also a question of how well he can gel with his new team and receivers, despite bringing over a few of the weapons he played with in Green Bay.
Again, the Texans will have to rely on their run game to keep Rodgers off the field. That will be easier said than done with the Jets. It’s likely by this point of the season the Jets will be in a dogfight for the AFC East, and the Texans will be eliminated from playoff contention. But then again, crazier things have happened, and the Texans might surprise some fans.
There are so many unknowns with the Houston Texans that it's difficult to gauge how competitive they will be in 2023. There is hope with new Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., but how far can these two take the Texans in 2023? I can't wait to find out.