Houston Texans Top 5 Tight-Ends Of All Time
By Chris Nalls
Finally, the number one tight end on the list is Owen Daniels. Daniels played in Wisconsin during his college career. The former Badger finished with 62 receptions for 852 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In 2004 Daniels ranked number two in receiving yards per reception in the Big Ten.
Daniels was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL draft. The former Badger played for the Texans from 2006-2013 and was a two-time Pro Bowler. He was also crucial to the Texans' playoff runs in 2011 and 2012. Playing with quarterback Matt Schaub, wide receiver Andre Johnson, and running back Arian Foster, the Texans were the most complete they had ever been.
Owen was a consistent tight-end for the Texans and finished with 385 receptions and 4,617 receiving yards. Not to mention Daniels also tacked on 29 touchdowns for the Texans—all of which led to him joining the 2006 NFL All-Rookie Team in his rookie season. His best season would come in 2008 when he finished with 70 receptions for 862 receiving yards.
Daniels would go on to play for the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos before retiring shortly after. The former All-Pro finished his career with 479 receptions for 5,661 receiving yards and 36 total touchdowns.
Many of these tight ends take me back down memory lane. There were a lot of ups and downs for the Texans. However, Houston has found some excellent tight ends throughout the franchise's history, but these five stand out as the best.