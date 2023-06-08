Houston Texans Top 5 Tight-Ends Of All Time
By Chris Nalls
Second on the list is Billy Miller. The Denver Broncos selected Miller in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft out of USC. Miller played for the Trojans from 1995 to 1998 and had a few good seasons before being drafted to the NFL. In 1997 Miller had 56 receptions for 649 receiving yards and two touchdowns, followed by 49 receptions for 623 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 1998. The former Trojan also ranked number five in receptions in the Pac-10 in 1997.
Miller played for the Texans during their inception from 2002-2005 and was one of the team's first tight ends. Playing with quarterback David Carr, he had the most memorable touchdown in Houston Texans history, as he is the first player to score a touchdown for the Texans against the Dallas Cowboys in 2002. The Texans ended up beating the Cowboys 19 to 10 on September 8, 2002.
The former Trojan had over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with the Texans. After life in Houston, Miller would play three years for the New Orleans Saints and finish his career with 200 receptions, 2,248 receiving yards, and ten touchdowns before retiring.