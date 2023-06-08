Houston Texans Top 5 Tight-Ends Of All Time
By Chris Nalls
Fourth on the list is Ryan Griffin. Griffin played at the University of Connecticut and had a really good season there. He finished with 116 receptions for 1,500 receiving yards and ten touchdowns during his four seasons at Connecticut. His best season was in 2011 when he had 499 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Griffin finished number six in the Big East with the most receiving touchdowns.
Griffin played for the Texans from 2013-2018 and was a solid contributor to the team. He had over 1,500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The Texans had a lot of high hopes for Griffin after selecting him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His best season was in 2016 with Brock Osweiler at the quarterback position for the Texans. The former Connecticut standout had 50 receptions for 442 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Griffin never really caught on with the Texans but ultimately found himself with the most touchdowns ever in his career with the New York Jets in 2019. He would continue to play four more years after his time with the Texans—three years with the Jets and one with the Chicago Bears.
Griffin would finish his career with 210 receptions, 2,184 receiving yards, and 14 total touchdowns.