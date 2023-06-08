Houston Texans Top 5 Tight-Ends Of All Time
By Chris Nalls
The Houston Texans had their ups and downs when it came to the tight end position. Overall though the Texans had some decent tight ends throughout their history. It's tough to narrow it down to just five, but here are the top five all-time Houston Texans tight ends.
Coming in at number five on the list is Jordan Akins. Akins Played college ball at Central Florida and ended with 1,149 receiving yards and eight touchdowns during his time at UFC. His best season was in 2017 when he had 32 receptions for 515 receiving yards for four touchdowns. In college Akins had a lot of potential.
The Houston Texans selected Akins in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Playing most of his career as a Texan, he quickly became one of their best tight ends that season. Having Deshaun Watson as his quarterback helped, and he is now reunited with Watson in Cleveland after signing with the Browns this offseason.
Akins had 37 receptions for 403 yards and one touchdown in 2020; however, his best season was in 2022. He recorded 37 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns. Akins showed promise but has yet to catch on and make an impact with any NFL team. Maybe Watson and Akins can rekindle what they had in Houston and finally make a home for himself in Cleveland.
The former Texans tight-end has 151 receptions for 1,744 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for his career total.