Houston Texans: three roster strengths heading into 2023
Tight End
The Texans struggled in the passing game in 2022 but the tight ends played their part, with now Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Akins catching 37 passes for 495 yards per Pro Football Reference, good for third most on the team.
After losing Akins the Texans went on to sign highly talented tight end Dalton Schultz from the Dallas Cowboys. Schultz finished last season with 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns. He will be looking for a big breakout season with the Texans as he stated that he loved the offensive scheme and looked forward to playing a big role within it in 2023.
In addition to Schultz, two exciting names to watch are Brevin Jordan and Teagan Quitoriano. Jordan didn't put up crazy stats but he did have solid numbers as he caught 14 passes for 128 yards. In 2021, however, Jordan looked like a future bright spot for the team as he was targeted 28 times where he caught 20 for 178 yards, three touchdowns, and a 71.4 catch percentage. Though the big-bodied target saw his numbers decrease, elevated quarterback play should remedy that.
Quitoriano a fifth-round selection out of Oregon State, had only seven receptions for 113 yards, two touchdowns, and a 16.1 yards per reception average. He also added a 50 percent catch percentage on top of that. With both tight ends' ability to stretch the field, I expect the tight ends to have a big impact on the development of Stroud and the Texans offense.