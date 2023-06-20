Houston Texans: three roster strengths heading into 2023
Cornerbacks
The Texans hit big last season with the selection of Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. For his rookie campaign, Stingley recorded one interception, five pass deflections, a sack, and 43 tackles according to Pro Football Reference. The Houston Texans went out and got some much-needed reinforcements over the offseason, adding one-time Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffinto a secondary that includes impact veteran Steven Nelson, and safties Desmond King and Jalen Pitre.
The Houston Texans had one of the best pass defenses in the league as they ranked 7th in interceptions and had the 11th fewest yards given up. The team will boast a much-improved pass defense, as Griffin when healthy plays tight defense and will benefit with help from one of the most athletic safeties in the league in Desmond King, making this secondary fun to watch.